Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

