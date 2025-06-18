Essex Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.43. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

