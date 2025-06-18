Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 2,654 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

