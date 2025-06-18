Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

