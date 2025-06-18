Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

