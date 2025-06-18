CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lifted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6%

CRWD stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $493.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,595,558. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

