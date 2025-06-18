Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $968.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $942.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $971.07. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

