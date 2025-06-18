Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 3,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

