Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $25.61 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 10.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

