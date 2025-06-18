Cushing Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

