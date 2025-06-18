iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

