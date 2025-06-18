Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

