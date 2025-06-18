Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.5%

NEE stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.