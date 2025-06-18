Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

