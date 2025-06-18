MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.03, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.66 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

