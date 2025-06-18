Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

