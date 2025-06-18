GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

