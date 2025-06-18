Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

