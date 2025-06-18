State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $312.32 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.18 and its 200 day moving average is $308.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.
CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
