CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 16,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 65.4% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 265.1% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.46.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

