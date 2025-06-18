Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,045 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

