Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.57 Million Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7%

SYY opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

