Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

