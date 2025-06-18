Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.