Hemenway Trust Co LLC Invests $207,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.