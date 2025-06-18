Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

