Bfsg LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 614.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

