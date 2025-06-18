Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

