Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

