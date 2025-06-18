Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,716 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,716 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

