Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,614 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 551,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,576,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 228,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.