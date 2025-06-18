iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

