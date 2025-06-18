JBR Co Financial Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

