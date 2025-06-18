Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

CL opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

