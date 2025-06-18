Essex Savings Bank Has $637,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after acquiring an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

