Essex Savings Bank Buys 356 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

