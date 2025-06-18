Grove Bank & Trust Has $650,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Danaher Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

