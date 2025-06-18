Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 152.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Medtronic by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Medtronic by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

