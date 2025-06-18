Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

