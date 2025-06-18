International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $285.26. The stock has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.