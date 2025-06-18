Grove Bank & Trust Sells 72 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $277.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

