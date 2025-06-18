NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.86) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NextEnergy Solar Fund had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 408.61%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £411.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.36. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.40 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.10 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a current ratio of 25.38 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.