DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 284 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 227,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 98,163 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

