Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

