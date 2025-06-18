Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.06.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $893.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $744.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

