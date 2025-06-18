Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,039 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 97,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

