Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

