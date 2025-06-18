State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $8,947,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Chevron by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

