Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

