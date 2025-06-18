Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Adobe were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Shares of ADBE opened at $382.68 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

